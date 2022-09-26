How young physicians are paid by practice setting

Young physicians working in outpatient clinics are making on average $65,000 less than those in hospitals, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 about their salary, incentives and other metrics.

Here are the average salaries for young physicians based on setting:

Office-based single-specialty group practice: $327,000



Office-based multispecialty group practice: $308,000



Healthcare organization: $296,000



Hospital: $293,000



Academic (nonhospital, research, military, government: $281,000



Outpatient clinic: $228,000