How Surgical Care Affiliates is supporting staff, cultivating engagement

Surgical Care Affiliates is making employee engagement a priority during the pandemic, according to a profile by Birmingham Business Journal.

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA was profiled because it ranked No. 2 on "Birmingham's Best Places to Work for 2020." With over 8,000 physicians and 10,000 teammates, SCA operates more than 230 surgical facilities in 35 states.

To promote employee engagement, SCA has established:

A multi-channel internal communications strategy that includes daily email updates, frequent videoconferencing with leaders and a weekly newsletter

An internal COVID-19 website where employees can get questions answered and access more than 150 resources on topics such as benefits, ramp-up and recovery, clinical guidance and policies

A video series featuring messages of thanks, encouragement or news from various company leaders

The company's efforts to support teammates throughout temporary facility closures and significant volume losses include:

A pay and benefits extension program with two-thirds of base pay through the end of May

Free testing and care for any teammate with COVID-19

A special medical benefits enrollment period for eligible teammates and their dependents who weren't already enrolled

A program to match employees with alternative work assignments at partner hospitals and health systems

An emergency child care support program

A program allowing employees to contribute to a support fund or apply for financial relief

More articles on surgery centers:

14 ASCs opened or announced in July

Five COVID-19 updates for ASC leaders

Compass Surgical Partners hires executive administrator

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.