How one Maryland ASC stays competitive

MedStar Surgery Center at Timonium (Md.) relies on a positive environment and adding service lines to remain competitive.

Nurse administrator Anne Shippen, RN, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how she predicts ASC competition will evolve.

Question: How do you predict ASC competition will evolve in the next five years?

Annie Shippen: In the next five years, as cases continue to be removed from the inpatient-only list, ASCs will continue to increase in demand. The overall improved patient experience due to decreased wait times and ease of access among other benefits contribute to this as well. While I think additional centers will join the arena, it will be interesting to see how regulations on [certificate-of-need] and staffing constraints, as well as any residual impacts from COVID-19, on case volumes and revenue mold the outcomes of existing and new arrivals.

Q: How does your center remain competitive?

AS: We actively work to maintain an energetic and positive environment to help with staff retention, seeking to evaluate staff satisfaction and adjust accordingly as able. We have been doing total joint cases for several years now and are excited about the prospect of total shoulders coming off the IPO list. We recently were able to start offering robotic assisted TJ replacement, as well.