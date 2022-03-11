How medical resident salaries compare to other entry-level pay

After physicians earn their medical degrees, most go on to complete several years of residency before diving into a specialty fellowship or beginning their practice.

The average salary for medical residents is $64,000, according to the 2021 Medscape resident salary and debt report. Residents start making about $57,500 in their first year and report growth for the next six to eight years, making $70,300, on average, in their last year.

Most medical residents think they should earn more, and 4 in 10 think they should earn 26 percent to 50 percent more. The residents may have a point.

The highest-paying entry-level jobs in other sectors require much less schooling and start at the ceiling for medical residents.

Here is a breakdown of the 10 highest-paying entry-level jobs, according to Fortune:

1. Software developer: $107,500 annually

2. Web developer: $106,000

3. User experience designer: $102,500

4. Environmental engineer: $95,000

5. Content strategist: $88,000

6. Database analyst: $86,500

7. Social media manager: $77,500

8. Human resource associate: $73,500

9. Accountant: $71,500

10. Executive assistant: $70,000