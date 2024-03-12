Healthcare's best jobs for work-life balance

Several of U.S. News & World Report's best jobs for work-life balance are healthcare related, according to the publication's Feb. 22 ranking.

The ranking accounts for work hours, workload and pace of work, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the healthcare-related jobs included on the list:

1. Occupational therapist

2. Dental hygienist

3. Massage therapist

4. School psychologist

5. Speech-language pathologist

7. Pharmacist

11. Physical therapist

12. Respiratory therapist

14. Occupational therapy assistant

17. Mental health counselor

18. Optician

20. Marriage and family therapist





