Healthcare's best jobs for work-life balance

Several of U.S. News & World Report's best jobs for work-life balance are healthcare related, according to the publication's Feb. 22 ranking.
The ranking accounts for work hours, workload and pace of work, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the healthcare-related jobs included on the list:
1. Occupational therapist
2. Dental hygienist
3. Massage therapist
4. School psychologist
5. Speech-language pathologist
7. Pharmacist
11. Physical therapist
12. Respiratory therapist
14. Occupational therapy assistant
17. Mental health counselor
18. Optician
20. Marriage and family therapist