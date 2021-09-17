Former Regent, USPI exec joins HCA as vice president of business development

HCA Houston Healthcare named Brad Pollard vice president of business development, the company said Sept. 17.

Mr. Pollard was previously the vice president of business development at Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health, a position he held for nearly two years. Before that, he worked for over 3 years at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, first as a partnership vice president and then region vice president.

Mr. Pollard assumed his new role at HCA Houston on Aug. 16.