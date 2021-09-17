Former Regent, USPI exec joins HCA as vice president of business development

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

HCA Houston Healthcare named Brad Pollard vice president of business development, the company said Sept. 17.

Mr. Pollard was previously the vice president of business development at Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health, a position he held for nearly two years. Before that, he worked for over 3 years at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, first as a partnership vice president and then region vice president.

Mr. Pollard assumed his new role at HCA Houston on Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast