Fewer job offers for physicians & more: 5 surveys ASC leaders need to know

A recent survey found that physicians in their final year of training are less likely to receive job offers, likely due to the pandemic.

Here are five recent survey findings that physicians need to know:

1. Physicians turn to social media for professional advancement, according to survey findings published May 13 in JAMA Network Open.

2. Fewer jobs are being offered to physicians in their final year of training in 2021 compared to previous years — likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released May 11.

3. The next obstacle for the White House and state health officials is getting more physicians involved in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Politico reported May 10.

4. Most physicians didn't work in private practices last year, according to the American Medical Association’s latest analysis, released May 5.

5. Patients of physicians employed by hospitals are more likely to receive inappropriate referrals for diagnostic imaging, according to a study published May 3 in Health Affairs.

