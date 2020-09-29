Dr. Roger Ray named to chief physician executive role

The Chartis Group named Roger Ray, MD, chief physician executive, according to a Sept. 28 announcement.

As chief physician executive of the healthcare advisory services and analytics company, Dr. Ray is tasked with improving enterprise-wide clinical focus and offerings.

Dr. Ray began his career as a clinical neurologist. After 15 years in practice, he joined Atrium Health (then-Carolinas HealthCare System) as executive vice president and chief medical officer. He went on to become executive vice president and chief physician executive of the Charlotte, N.C.-based system.

"As a recent industry chief physician executive, I know that clinical leaders today have some of the toughest jobs in healthcare," Dr. Ray said. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to deliver the resources, knowledge and expertise to help our clients navigate the complexities of our current healthcare environment and improve care."

