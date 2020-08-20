Diversity, equity & inclusion: Envision's 5-pronged action plan

Envision Healthcare shared five actions it is taking to advance diversity, equity and inclusion:

1. Putting three executive sponsors in charge of efforts to change the company's "workplace culture, launch workgroups to address awareness, reverse recruitment shortfalls, design strategies to improve candidate pipelines and ensure a more inclusive environment." The executive leaders are:

Jim Rechtin, CEO

Adam Brown, MD, president of emergency medicine

Kris Sanders, vice president of operations

2. Establishing an advisory council composed of internal and external experts in diversity, equity and inclusion, talent development, clinical practice, human resources, legal matters and healthcare administration.

3. Creating a new position: director of diversity, equity and inclusion. The individual named to this position will be charged with "launching inclusion interventions, programs and initiatives that foster skill development and a more understanding and diverse workplace." This person will also oversee projects, logistics, initiatives and day-to-day operations of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.

4. Developing four work groups dedicated to employee recruitment, engagement, development and advancement; developing awareness of diverse groups; fostering a supportive work environment; and improving healthcare disparities in communities and society.

5. Measuring success against "transparent, verifiable metrics." The company vowed to publish progress reports on DEI initiatives, maintain and increase diversity on its board, ensure at least 80 percent of employees are trained under a new DEI curriculum by 2021, and address its executive teams' lack of diversity.

