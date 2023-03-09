COOs of 6 ASCs chains

The six largest ASC chains represent a combined network of 33,000 physicians and more than 1,000 locations.

Here are the COOs of each ASC chain:

Peter Blach. COO at USPI (Dallas). Mr. Blach started with USPI in 2007. He became COO in April 2022. Prior to this position, he was market president for the organization and served as vice president of sales and regional vice president of operations.

Winborne Macphail. COO at SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.). Ms. Macphail joined SCA in 2011. She was previously the division vice president of operations for Indianapolis-based Apria Healthcare.

Chris Throckmorton. COO at Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.). Mr. Throckmorton began at Surgery Partners in 2012. He served as the president of select provider networks and west division president for Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical between 2007 and 2012.

Jon Foster. COO at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Foster has been with HCA since 2001. He is also a current executive vice president and was previously president of HCA's American Group since 2011. Prior to HCA, he served as president and CEO of Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare.

John Gresham. COO at ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.). Mr. Gresham joined ValueHealth in 2020. He previously held several leadership positions with Oracle Cerner for 21 years.

Tesha Simpson. COO at AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Simpson started with AmSurg in 2021. She was the GI division president prior to becoming COO in 2022 and was COO for Optum prior to joining AmSurg.