Competitive recruiting for physicians worries this ASC admin

Healthcare leaders today frequently cite staffing shortages among their biggest concerns. JoAnn Vecchio, administrator at Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that she's worried about keeping up in a highly competitive job market.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: With where your ASC is at today and where things are headed, what makes you nervous?

Ms. Vecchio: What makes me a little bit nervous moving forward is some of the physicians that are out there and available, there's competition just like there is everywhere. The surgery centers in my area are outstanding. They're extremely efficient, just as we are. What makes you a little bit nervous: Is someone else going to outperform you or offer something that you can't offer, which might distract potential new recruited physicians from your center?