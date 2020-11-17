Compensation on the rise for advanced practice providers — 5 key insights

Advanced practice provider compensation increased 2.13 percent from 2018-19, according to an October report by the Medical Group Management Association.

Advanced practice providers include physician assistants, nurse practitioners and advanced practice registered nurses.

Five more insights on advanced practice provider compensation from MGMA's data report:

1. Median compensation amounts for nurse practitioners and physician assistants include:

Nonsurgical/non-primary care nurse practitioner: $108,861

Primary care nurse practitioner: $109,925

Primary care physician assistant: $112,924

Nonsurgical/non-primary care physician assistant: $116,656

Surgical nurse practitioner: $116,964

Surgical physician assistant: $129,183

2. Median nurse practitioner compensation hit $111,238 in 2019.

3. Physician assistants earned a median salary of $112,260 in 2019, a 6.8 percent increase from 2015.

4. Surgical PAs earn more than other APPs, with a median compensation of $129,183.

5. Overall APP compensation growth is driven by medical practices across the country increasing their use of these providers.

