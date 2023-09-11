19 hospital, health system CEO appointments in 2 weeks

Here are 19 health system leaders who have taken on CEO roles reported by Becker's since Aug. 28:

1. Jonathan Lind was named president of Swedish Hospital in Chicago, part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. He will succeed Anthony Guaccio, who will remain CEO of Swedish until year's end, when he will retire.

2. St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., tapped Kevin Cullinan as CEO.

3. Medical City Fort Worth, a 348-bed hospital in Texas, named John Hoover CEO. Mr. Hoover has served the hospital as COO since 2021 and as interim CEO since May.

4. St. Luke Hospital in Marion, Kan., tapped Alex Haines as its next CEO.

5. Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., named David Fox CEO.

6. Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville (Fla.) appointed Curtis Whetzel, DPT, as its new CEO.

7. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named CEOs to lead the five Utah hospitals added to the system in May. Kevin Jenkins was appointed Market CEO in Utah and CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake, Michael Jensen was named CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Davis, Christine McSweeney was named CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley, Angie Simonson was appointed CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley West and Chris Stines was named CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Mountain Point.

8. Jason Barrett was named CEO of Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

9. HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson tapped Sally Seymour as CEO.

10. Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional and Nashville, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Rehabilitation named Mary Daggett as CEO of their upcoming rehabilitation and behavioral health hospital.

11. Winston Medical Center in Louisville, Miss., named Michael Nester CEO.

12. The Albion, Neb.-based Boone County Health Center appointed Caleb Poore as its next president and CEO.

13. Saint Luke's Health System, a 14-hospital organization based in Kansas City, Mo., plans to go from four regions to three for greater collaboration and consistency of patient experience. Darren Bass, CEO of Saint Luke's North Region, will serve as CEO of Saint Luke's North and Critical Access Region.

14. San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare named Megan Amalakuhan the first CEO of its new Westover Hills hospital.



15. Hayti, Mo.-based Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems named Joanie White-Wagoner CEO.