California surgery center launches charitable campaign

San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based SLO Surgery Center launched its "pay-it-forward" campaign by donating more than 600 pounds of food and $2,000 in cash to a local food bank, local NBC affiliate KSBY reported Jan. 29.

The surgery center will contribute to a different charity every month this year.

The food drive benefited San Luis Obispo's SLO Food Bank.

The center plans to collect donations for Woods Humane Society and the San Luis Obispo County animal shelter in February.

