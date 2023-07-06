6 CEOs exiting roles

Here are six healthcare CEOs who have left their roles that Becker's has reported on since June 7:

1. Kristi Henderson, DNP, left her executive roles at Optum to helm Confluent Health, a family of physical and occupational therapy companies based in Louisville, Ky.

2. Heather Havericak is no longer CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Ms. Havericak left the role to pursue other opportunities, the health system confirmed to Becker's July 5.

3. Richard Margulis retired from his role as president and CEO of Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital after 41 years with the organization

4. Brian Kirk was released from the CEO role at Norton (Kan.) County Hospital after being put on administrative leave and later reinstated.

5. Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss.

6. John Boyd, PsyD, resigned as president and CEO of Oconomowoc, Wis.-based Rogers Behavioral Health.