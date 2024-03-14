5 most, least stressed out states 

Tennessee is the most stressed out state in the country, according to a March 14 report from Newsweek.

Newsweek ranked the states using a study from health and wellness company Komowa Wellness.

Komowa used data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC to compare each state across 16 measures of stress, including hours worked, commute times, credit card debt, income, utility costs, divorce rates, child care costs, healthcare costs, physical health and mental health.

Five most stressed states:

1. Tennessee

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Louisiana

5. Nevada

Five least stressed out states:

1. North Dakota

2. Utah

3. Iowa

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota