5 more internal threats to ASCs, according to one exec

From the cost of robotics to transparency mandates, one ASC executive laid out the five biggest internal threats to ASCs.
Jeffra Kinniard, BSN, RN, director of operations of Parkview SurgeryONE in Fort Wayne, Ind., spoke with Becker's ASC Review on what she sees to be the biggest internal threats to ASCs.
Question: What is the biggest internal threat to ASCs?
Jeffra Kinniard:
- Staffing. There's an increased pressure from competitors in the community to recruit long-term staff with enhanced pay and signing bonuses.
- Cost of robotics without a commensurate increase in efficiency.
- Concerns that insurance contracts will push patients who do not meet our health criteria to the ASC setting. If we can’t do these cases, and the hospital outpatient department can’t do these cases, where do these patients go?
- Transparency mandates by the end of 2021.
- Implant costs.