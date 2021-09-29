5 fast facts on Surgery Partners' CEO 

Eric Evans has been the CEO and director of Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners since January 2020.

Five things to know about him:

1. Mr. Evans was previously the company's executive vice president and COO since April 2019. He succeeded former CEO Wayne DeVeydt, who now serves as the company's executive chair.

2. Before Surgery Partners, Mr. Evans spent 12 years at Tenet Healthcare in roles such as president of hospital operations and the CEO of Tenet's Texas region. As president of hospital operations, he was tasked with oversight of 68 acute care hospitals, 161 hospital-affiliated facilities and more than 2,200 employed providers.

3. Mr. Evans worked in industrial engineering before entering healthcare in 2004. He worked for now-disbanded automobile company Saturn, a former subsidiary of General Motors.

4. He earned a bachelor's degree in industrial management from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., and an MBA from Boston-based Harvard Business School.

5. Surgery Partners boasts a portfolio of 127 surgical facilities and 4,000 affiliated physicians in 29 states.