2 former Optum leaders moving on to new roles

Here are two former leaders from UnitedHealth Group's Optum who are moving into new roles that Becker's has reported on since June 6:

1. UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., named Dennis Chornenky as its first chief artificial intelligence adviser. Prior to this role, he served as senior adviser and presidential innovation fellow at the White House. Mr. Chornenky also served as senior vice president and chief AI officer at Optum.

2. Digital health company Modivcare named former UnitedHealth Group and Optum IT leader Jessica Kral as CIO. Ms. Kral served in several IT-focused roles at UnitedHealth Group including CIO at Optum home and community.