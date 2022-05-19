Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you'd like to nominate an ASC administrator, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Tina DiMarino, DNP, RN, is the administrator of Mid-Atlantic Surgery Pavilion in Aberdeen, Md. She recently joined Becker's to discuss what ASCs will win in their markets.

2. Ashleigh Green is the CEO and administrator of Novi (Mich.) Surgery Center, where she has served since December 2019. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

3. Guen Kaffenberger is the administrator of Danbury Surgical Center in New York City, where he has served since January 2012. He also serves on the board of directors for Connecticut Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

4. Julie Ruzicka is the CEO and administrator of Clarkston (Mich.) Surgery Center, where she has served since January 2014. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

5. Tony Gore is the administrator of Meridian Surgery Center in Madison, Miss. His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

6. Kathryn Granillo is the administrator of Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center in Houston, where she has served since June 2021. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

7. Stephanie Carlile is the administrator of Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center in McKinney, Texas, where she has served since June 2017. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

8. Jean Calhoun, RN is the administrator of East West Surgery Center in Wichita, Kan. She also serves on the board of directors for Kansas Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

9. Sam Huntley is the administrator of East El Paso (Texas) Physicians Medical Center. His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

10. Tami Steichen is the administrator at Southwest Surgical Center in Marshall, Minn. She also serves on the board of directors for Minnesota Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.