10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Cori Prisco, DNP, RN, is the administrator at Fort Lee, N.J.-based Hudson Crossing Surgery Center. She recently joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers" podcast to discuss payer trends.

2. Kim Hamma, RN, is the administrator of Little Rock (Ark.) Surgery Center, where she has served since August 2007. She also is treasurer of the Arkansas Ambulatory Surgery Association.

3. Laura Galeazzi is the administrator of Antelope Valley Surgical Institute in Lancaster, Calif., where she has served since August 2005. A Surgical Care Affiliates ASC, the center offers orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology and pain management, among other services.

4. Jeffrey Baird is the administrator of Willamette (Ore.) Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, where he has served since December 2011. He also serves on the board of the Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center association.

5. Bonnie Goodwin is the administrator of Tallahassee (Fla.) Outpatient Surgery Center. The center offers orthopedic, ophthalmology, podiatry and pain management procedures, among others.

6. Elizabeth Sullivan, RN, is a regional ambulatory surgery centers administrator for Kaiser Permanente in Portland, Ore. She also serves on the board of the Oregon ASC association.

7. Romona Matherne is the administrator of Arkansas Valley Surgery Center in Canon City, Colo., where she has served since December 2005. She also serves as the treasurer of Colorado's ASC association.

8. Diane Fogell, RN, is the director of operations of Sonoran Vein and Endovascular in Phoenix, where she has served since 2012.

9. David Ornelas is the administrator and CEO of HCA Surgery Center in Denver, where he has served since June 2018. He also serves as the president of Colorado's ASC association.

10. Darren Robertson is the administrator of Quail Surgical & Pain Management Center. His center offers orthopedic, cosmetic, ENT and pain management procedures, among others.