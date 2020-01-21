Tenet chooses new CEO to lead Conifer

Tenet named Joe Eazor president and CEO of its revenue cycle services arm, Conifer Health Solutions.

Mr. Eazor was previously executive vice president and chief customer officer for computer technology company Oracle. He will lead Confier's strategy as Tenet transitions the company into a publicly traded entity by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Mr. Eazor replaced Kyle Burtnett, Conifer's COO, who served as interim CEO during the search process.

Read more here.



More articles on leadership:

New York surgery center physician joins scientific advisory board — 3 highlights

Medical Facilities Corp. chooses new COO

Surgery Partners names new CEO — 4 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.