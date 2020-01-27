Ophthalmologist celebrates 1st anniversary of surgery center — 4 insights

Barbara Bowers, MD, is celebrating the first anniversary of Innovative Ophthalmology's surgical center in Paducah, Ky., the Paducah Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Bowers opened her practice a decade ago, but always wanted to open a surgical component.

2. She opened Innovative Eye Surgery Center in March 2019.

3. Dr. Bowers said the surgery center was a seven-year process.

4. She named the surgical suite within the center after her late father, Herman Bowers, who died five months before it opened.

