Ophthalmologist celebrates 1st anniversary of surgery center — 4 insights
Barbara Bowers, MD, is celebrating the first anniversary of Innovative Ophthalmology's surgical center in Paducah, Ky., the Paducah Sun reports.
What you should know:
1. Dr. Bowers opened her practice a decade ago, but always wanted to open a surgical component.
2. She opened Innovative Eye Surgery Center in March 2019.
3. Dr. Bowers said the surgery center was a seven-year process.
4. She named the surgical suite within the center after her late father, Herman Bowers, who died five months before it opened.
More articles on surgery centers:
Boston Scientific receives CE mark for single-use duodenoscope — 3 insights
Colorado GI practice opens liver care clinic — 3 insights
Ironwood, Allergan settle suit with Teva over IBS-C generic — 3 insights
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.