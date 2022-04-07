'Your endoscope is going to start to look like your smartphone': GI innovations to keep an eye on

With all of the new GI tech surfacing, there are three innovations one expert is following.

Michael Wallace, MD, chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Mayo Clinic/Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, spoke with Becker's to discuss what technology gastroenterologists should keep tabs on.

Editor's note: This was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What are some GI technologies to keep an eye on?

Dr. Michael Wallace: In the [artificial intelligence] space, there are multiple groups all working on the same thing. I think everybody wants to develop detection technology. Really every endoscope company in the world is trying to develop similar technologies. GI Genius is the first one that got U.S. FDA and [European] CE mark approval. So there will be many other companies that come into the market.

CADx is the next one, and GI Genius is developing CADx technologies — that's the computer-aided diagnosis. Then the therapeutic guide is also coming. So once you have a diagnosis, the next question is, "Now I know what it is, what should I do about it?"

I think what we're starting to see in the AI space is we're going to move to a platform technology where you don't just have one application, you have 20 or 30 or 50 applications. Your endoscope is going to start to look like your smartphone where you can download multiple apps.