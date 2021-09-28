World's best hospitals for GI — Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 by Newsweek

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was named the best hospital for gastroenterology in the world by Newsweek in its "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022" list.

The publication partnered with Statista to compile the list, which ranks hospitals in 10 specializations: cardiology, cardiac surgery, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology and pediatrics. The companies conducted a global survey of more than 40,000 medical experts from more than 20 countries from June to August.

The gastroenterology list features 125 hospitals worldwide. Here are the top 10:

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli (Roma, Italy) Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) King's College Hospital (London) Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea) Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Berlin) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

