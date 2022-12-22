Why 1 executive believes AI can help democratize gastrointestinal care

Shrujal Baxi, MD, chief medical officer at Iterative Health, connected with Becker's to discuss the developments in colonoscopy and endoscopy technology she is most excited about.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What developments in colonoscopy and endoscopy technology are you most excited about?

Dr. Shrujal Baxi: I am excited about the opportunity for AI to assist physicians in standardizing the way that they interpret endoscopies and document their findings. Such technology will facilitate communication between physicians and enable quality measurement, the sharing of findings, and outcomes research from observational data. This is a movement toward standardizing and democratizing care and toward more evidence-based medicine at the point of care.