Who leads Exact Sciences? 23 things to know

Exact Sciences is a global cancer diagnostic company that was formed in 1995. Its flagship product, Cologuard, is a noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test that largely brought the company to where it is today.

Here are 23 things to know about the company's leadership team:

CEO and Chair of the Board: Kevin Conroy

1. Mr. Conroy joined Exact in 2009.

2. He came to the company after serving as Third Wave Technology's president and CEO from 2005 to 2008, when the company was acquired by Hologic.

3. Mr. Conroy served as GE Healthcare's intellectual property counsel before joining Third Wave. He also has past experience with two venture-backed technology companies in Northern California.

4. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Lansing-based Michigan State University and a law degree from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

General Manager of Screening: Mark Stenhouse

1. Mr. Stenhouse joined Exact in 2018 as president of Cologuard. His title changed after Exact acquired Genomic Health.

2. He joined Exact after a tenure at Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie. As part of a 30-year career, he led the sales and marketing teams around the combined pharmaceutical portfolio.

3. Mr. Stenhouse held several roles, most notably acting as vice president of U.S. immunology and vice president of gastroenterology at AbbVie.



4. He earned a bachelor's degree in business at College of Charleston (S.C.).

General Manager of Precision Oncology: Gisela Paulsen

1. Ms. Paulsen came to Exact Sciences in 2020 to oversee what was formerly Genomic Health's Oncotype DX and PCDx businesses.

2. Before Exact, she joined Genentech and Roche in 2005. There, she served as senior vice president of product development and clinical operations.

3. She oversaw clinical operations for Roche Product Development and was charged with planning and conducting more than 400 late-stage and post-approval clinical trials.

4. She started her career as a hospital pharmacist in Sweden, before moving to the U.S. in 1995.

CFO: Jeff Elliott

1. Mr. Elliott joined Exact in 2016.

2. He completed past tenures at Robert W. Baird & Co., Walgreens and Cap Gemini Ernst & Young.

3. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago.

CMO: Steve Shak, MD

1. Dr. Shak joined Exact in 2019 after the company acquired Genomic Health.

2. He was the co-founder, CMO and chief scientific officer at Genomic Health.

3. At Genomic, he led Oncotype DX assay development in breast, prostate and colon cancer.

4. Dr. Shak earned his medical degree from New York City-based New York University School of Medicine. He completed his postdoctoral training at New York City-based Bellevue Hospital and UC San Francisco.

Chief Science Officer: Graham Lidgard, PhD

1. Dr. Lidgard joined Exact in 2009.

2. He oversees the company's research and development pipelines.

3. He completed past tenures at Nanogen, Gen-Probe, Matritech and Ciba Corning Diagnostics.

4. Dr. Lidgard earned his PhD from the University of Manchester in England.

