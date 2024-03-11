Where gastroenterology groups are growing

Here are four states where gastroenterology groups are expanding their footprint in 2024 so far:

Florida

Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

Missouri

GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two.

Pennsylvania

U.S. Digestive Health opened a new 4,800-square-foot facility in Colmar, Pa.

Rhode Island