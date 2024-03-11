GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Where gastroenterology groups are growing

Riz Hatton -  

Here are four states where gastroenterology groups are expanding their footprint in 2024 so far:

Florida

  • Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

Missouri

  • GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two. 

Pennsylvania

  • U.S. Digestive Health opened a new 4,800-square-foot facility in Colmar, Pa.

Rhode Island

  • GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, further expanding its presence in the Northeast.

