What to expect from Exact in 2020 & more: 7 GI industry key notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Exact Sciences posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $295.6 million and full-year revenues of $876.3 million. Read more.

Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) Hospital opened a gastroenterology center in a vacant space in the facility.

The U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer updated its 2012 recommendations for postcolonoscopy follow-up with or without polypectomy. Read more.

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management will acquire Covis Pharma BV from Cerberus Capital Management, with a planned closing date in the first quarter of 2020.

The Endoscopy Center of WNY in Williamsville, N.Y, is changing ownership.

Smart Medical Systems is bringing its Smart G-Eye 760R colonoscope to Europe through a partnership with Fujifilm.

Gastroenterology remains a high-earning specialty for both physicians and hospitals. Read more.

