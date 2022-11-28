What gastroenterology leaders are most excited about

Gastroenterology leaders are keeping their eyes on technological innovations as the field continues to evolve.

Austin Chiang, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Gastrointestinal at Medtronic: What excites me the most is that these [gastroenterology technologies] are truly disruptive technologies and keeping with the times. The internet, the digital age and seeing how that intersects with healthcare is very exciting and not something that I think people would've necessarily imagined several decades ago.

Neal Kaushal, MD. Chief of Gastroenterology and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): I'm most excited about new developments in technology, data and analytics, which are increasingly essential tools in operating successful ASCs. In addition to providing safe, quality clinical care, ASCs are most effective when running efficiently and driving revenue generation. To accomplish this, however, is no easy task. That is why leveraging resources and even third-party companies to optimize ASC performance is such a fascinating up-and-coming industry.

Bill Snyder. CEO of Vivante Health: There's a couple that I think are really exciting. There's some really unique innovations in general when I think about things like capsule endoscopies and [artificial intelligence]-based precision medicine. So using AI in the endoscopy process to identify polyps more accurately. Those are some things that I see in the market that I'm familiar with that are being utilized more and more.

