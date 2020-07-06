Virginia GI practice expands

Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates recently added another location in the Richmond neighborhood of West Creek, the group announced.

The practice also recently leased 1,512 square feet in Chesterfield, Va., the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates operates 10 locations in Richmond and the surrounding area.

