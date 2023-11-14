USPI doubles down on GI

United Surgical Partners International, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's ASC chain, has seen strong growth in the gastroenterology care sector the last two quarters, according to the company's second- and third-quarter earnings calls.

In the second quarter of 2023, USPI same-facility cases grew 6.6% and net revenue per case improved nearly 3%.

Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet, said GI case growth has been "particularly strong" in 2023.

USPI has added 12 centers this year, three of which were single specialty GI centers.

In the third quarter, the company said it continued to see attractive growth in its specialty lines, including GI and ENT.

Tenet executives expect the success of USPI to continue into 2024. The health system said it plans to further its merger and acquisition-based growth for USPI and the development of de novo ASCs. It currently has more than 30 centers in its development pipeline.

"USPI's future is bright and our capital deployment into this business will continue to grow and develop this portfolio," Dr. Sutaria said in the second-quarter call.