US gastroenterology ASC market to reach $10B by 2026 

The US gastroenterology ASC market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2026, according to a Sept. 30 report by consulting firm Grand View Research. 

The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.91 percent through 2026 — which the report attributes to ASC's cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes and patient convenience.

The rising prevalence of digestive diseases and a growing geriatric population are also expected to fuel the growth, the report said. 

 

