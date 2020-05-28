US Digestive Health makes 1st post-formation partnership

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health expanded its presence in Pennsylvania by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates.

What you should know:

1. This is the first partnership US Digestive has made since its May 2019 formation.

2. US Digestive has a portfolio with 20 locations, eight ASCs, 72 clinicians, 30 advanced practice providers and more than 500 total employees.

3. Carlisle Digestive lead physician Jonathan Verrecchio, DO, said the partnership will allow the practice to add technologies and expand the services it provides to the Carlisle community.

