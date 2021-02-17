US Digestive Health kicks off 2021, partners with 4 Pennsylvania practices

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania, its first investments of 2021, the platform announced Feb. 17.

US Digestive Health acquired Pottstown (Pa.) Ambulatory Center, Brandywine Valley Endoscopy Center in Downingtown, Pa., The Center for GI Health in Sellersville, Pa., and Hillmont Gastroenterology in Flourtown, Pa.

US Digestive Health's affiliated network now has 26 locations including 13 ASCs. The platform has 92 physicians, 36 advanced practice providers and more than 700 total employees.

Since its May 2019 formation, US Digestive Health has made four post-formation acquisitions, all in Pennsylvania.

Jerry Tillinger, CEO of the platform, said: "Despite the challenges we encountered in 2020, we have been able to continue our expansion. Partnering with these four practices is especially exciting. Each has established a stellar reputation in their respective communities, and we feel privileged to partner with them."

