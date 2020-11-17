US Digestive Health grows Pennsylvania presence

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with West Chester (Pa.) GI Associates, the platform announced Nov. 17.

West Chester GI Associates has four offices and an endoscopy center. Eight gastroenterologists and two advanced care providers are employed by the group.

US Digestive Health is backed by Amulet Capital Partners. The platform was formed in May 2019 when Amulet united three Pennsylvania-based practices. This is US Digestive's second post-formation transaction.

US Digestive's platform has 24 locations, nine ASCs, 85 physicians and 41 advanced practice providers. More than 500 employees work for a US Digestive-affiliated practice.

Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health, said: "We are very pleased to add WCGI to our expanding family of gastroenterology providers and to grow our presence in our core geography of Pennsylvania. As we grow, our goal stays the same — to create true partnerships with our member practices through transparency, clear and regular communication, and the sharing of our resources to support their success."

