Updated pancreatic cancer screening guidelines for those with genetic susceptibility

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has released updated guidelines for the screening of pancreatic cancer for those with genetic susceptibility.

The updated guidelines were published in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy May 1.

The guidelines address the starting age and frequency of screening for those with pancreatic genetic susceptibility conditions. The guidelines also suggest that those with the BRCA1/2 pathogenic variant should have pancreatic cancer screenings regardless of family history. Before the updates, guidelines limited screening to patients with a family history of pancreatic cancer.

Read the updated guidelines here.