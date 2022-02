The University of Virginia in Charlottesville renovated and expanded an outpatient procedure center for its digestive health department, construction firm Hord Coplan Macht said Feb. 17.

The 25,500-square-foot building previously served as an ambulatory surgery building, HCM said. The revamp involved infrastructure upgrades and the installation of an endoscopy suite, a motility procedure room and an electro-convulsive treatment suite, the firm said.