UnitedHealthcare changes prior authorization requirements for GI care

UnitedHealthcare, an insurer of approximately 45 million people worldwide, has announced changes to its prior authorization rules for gastroenterology care that will take effect June 1.

Beginning in June, United commercial plan member patients will need to obtain prior authorization for gastroenterology endoscopy services, according to the insurance provider's website.

Screening colonoscopy procedures are not included in the new prior authorization rule.

The following four procedures will now require prior authorization for United members:

1. Esophagogastroduodenoscopies

2. Capsule endoscopies

3. Diagnostic colonoscopies

4. Surveillance colonoscopies