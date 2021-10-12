United Digestive adds Florida practice

Atlanta-based United Digestive expanded its Florida presence through a new affiliation with Associates in Digestive Health, the company said Oct. 12.

Cape Coral, Fla.-based Associates in Digestive Health has a portfolio of seven physicians and two clinics with ASCs.

United Digestive is a physician practice management company for independent gastroenterology practices.

"This team of gastroenterologists has a strong patient-first reputation in the community, which aligns with our core values," said Neal Patel, MD, United Digestive's chief strategy officer. "By joining forces with them, we aim to affiliate with other like-minded practices in the region."