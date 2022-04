University of California San Diego Health opened a gastrointestinal and digestive clinic in a shopping mall, Times of San Diego reported April 18.

The 11,000-square-foot clinic has 18 patient exam rooms and will offer services from oncologists, radiologists, psychologists and other physician specialties. It will offer both surgical and nonsurgical care, the report said.

The clinic operates Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.