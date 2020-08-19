Two platforms appoint new leaders & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System leased space in Scarsdale, N.Y., to open Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester, which will expand physician services in the region.

Atlanta-based United Digestive founding CMO Steven Morris, MD, is transitioning from the role after a 40-year career, and John Suh, MD, is taking over.

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge (N.J.) built an outpatient endoscopy suite in its connected medical office building

Denver-based Gastro Care Partners appointed an executive leadership team with experience in building and scaling physician practices, the platform announced in an emailed press release Aug. 13.

Gastrologix partnered with GastroInfuse to assist gastroenterology practices in developing infusion centers. GastroInfuse is a turn-key program that helps practices build infusion suites and earn the proper licensure.

