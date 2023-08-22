Pennsylvania is home to six of the best hospitals for gastrointestinal care, according to Healthgrades.

Healthgrades named the top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal care for 2023. The company recognized facilities with great patient outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds and pancreatitis.

Here are the top hospitals for gastrointestinal care in Pennsylvania:

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Harrisburg

WellSpan York Hospital