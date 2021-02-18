Top GI stories — Nevada practice has data breach, 5 salary stats and more

Here are the most read GI stories during the week of Feb. 15-19:

1. Who's interested in buying Gastro Health, at what valuation & what it could all mean



2. San Diego VA allegedly removed extra tissue from patients for research without consent



3. 5 stats on GI salary & incentive bonuses: Physicians Thrive



4. Nevada GI practice suffers data breach; 2,500 patients affected



5. 10 more gastroenterologists to know

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.