10 more gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 gastroenterologists to know:

Note: Profiles are presented alphabetically.

Andrew Albert, MD. Gastroenterologist at Chicago Gastro. Dr. Albert earned his medical degree from Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed a residency at Boston University Medical Center and completed a fellowship at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago. He also received advanced training around inflammatory bowel diseases at The University of Chicago. He founded Chicago Gastro.

Michael Camilleri, MD. Gastroenterologist at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Dr. Camilleri earned his medical degree from Guardamangia, Malta-based University of Malta Medical School. He completed a residency at St. Luke's University Hospital in Guardamangia and completed a pair of fellowships at Hammersmith Hospital at University of London and a pair of fellowships at Mayo Clinic. He recently received the Julius Friedenwald Medal, the AGA's highest honor.

Austin Chiang, MD. Director of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health's Endoscopic Bariatric Program and Chief Medical Social Media Officer: Dr. Chiang earned his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed his residency at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and completed a pair of fellowships at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Matthew Ciorba, MD. Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Ciorba earned his medical degree from University of Iowa in Iowa City. He completed a residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and completed his fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Richard Fried, MD. Clinical Assistant Professor at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. Dr. Fried earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City. He completed a residency and internship at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

David Greenwald, MD. Director of Clinical Gastroenterology at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Greenwald earned his medical degree from New York City-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed a residency and a fellowship at New York City-based Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, now NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Greenwald is the current president of the American College of Gastroenterology.

John Inadomi, MD. Cyrus Rubin Endowed Chair in Medicine at Seattle-based UW Medicine. Dr. Inadomi earned his medical degree and completed his residency and fellowship at University of California San Francisco. He is the current president-elect of the American Gastroenterological Association.



Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD. Professor of Medicine at University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Dr. Mergener attended medical school in Frankfurt and Heidelberg, Germany and at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and Boston-based Harvard Medical School. Dr. Mergener is the president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

M. Bishr Omary, MD, PhD. Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Research at Newark, N.J.-based Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Dr. Omary earned his medical degree from the University of Miami. He completed a residency at University of California Irvine and completed his fellowship at University of California San Diego. Dr. Omary is the current president of the American Gastroenterological Association.

David Piccoli, MD. Chief of Gastroenterology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Piccoli earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School, completed an internship and residency at Boston Children's Hospital and completed his fellowship at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

