Top GI stories: 2021 predictions, compensation and more

Here are the most-read GI stories from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

1. GI in 2021 — What 6 gastroenterologists think is in store for the specialty

2. How GI compensation changed over the last decade

3. 44 GI centers that opened or were announced in 2020, by state

4. The loophole is closing — Congress includes colonoscopy loophole bill in COVID-19 relief package

5. CMS rule restricts Crohn's, ulcerative colitis patients' access to infusion services, DHPA says

