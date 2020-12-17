How GI compensation changed over the last decade

Gastroenterologist compensation will be affected by COVID-19, ending a generally upward trend from the last several years.

Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2011-20, here is how average physician salaries have changed:

Note: Medscape surveyed 15,794 respondents in 2011, 24,216 respondents in 2012, 21,878 respondents in 2013, 24,075 respondents in 2014, 19,657 respondents in 2015, 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Overall specialty physician salary:

2015: $284,000

2016: N/A

2017: $316,000

2018: $329,000

2019: $341,000

2020: $346,000

Gastroenterology:

2011: $300,000

2012: $303,000

2013: $342,000

2014: $348,000

2015: $370,000

2016: $380,000

2017: $391,000

2018: $408,000

2019: $417,000

2020: $419,000

Percent change from 2011 to 2020: 39.67 percent

