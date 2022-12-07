GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Top 25 universities for gastroenterology, hepatology in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

U.S. News & World Report has announced the top 25 global universities for gastroenterology and hepatology in 2023, with the University of California San Diego topping the list for the second year in a row. 

Top 25 GI and hepatology universities: 

1. University of California San Diego 

2. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.) 

3. Chinese University of Hong Kong 

4. University of Barcelona 

5. University of Paris 

6. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City) 

7. University of Amsterdam

8. KU Leuven (Belgium) 

9. University College London 

10. Newcastle University (Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.) 

11. University of Toronto 

12. Sorbonne University (Paris) 

13. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore) 

14. University of Birmingham (U.K.) 

15. Imperial College of London 

16. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill 

17. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond) 

18. Erasmus University Rotterdam (Netherlands) 

19. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) 

20. University of Cambridge (U.K.) 

21. University of Pittsburgh (Pa.) 

22. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas) 

23. Humanitas University (Milan, Italy) 

23. University of Bologna (Italy) 

25. Karolinska Institutet (Stockholm) 

