Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy has the highest procedure volume of any bariatric surgery with 23,800 total procedures, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

This data was gathered from Definitive Healthcare's HospitalView product. It is up to date as of June 2022.

Here are the top 10 bariatric surgery procedures by volume:

1. Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy: 23,800

2. Laparoscopic paraesophageal hernia repair: 13,875

3. Laparoscopic gastric bypass/roux-en-y: 9,974

4. Removal of small intestine: 8,808

5. Laparoscopic enterolysis: 5,889

6. Laparoscopic paraesophageal hernia repair w/mesh: 5,369

7. Laparoscopic procedure on the stomach: 3,537

8. Laparoscopy fundoplasty: 3,172

9. Laparoscopic bariatric surgery procedure: 2,497

10. Stomach surgery procedure: 2,162