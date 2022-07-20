Tips for early career gastroenterologists, per 1 GI

A little patience can go a long way when jump-starting a gastroenterology career.

Michael Monzel, MD, a gastroenterologist at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology in Loxahatchee, spoke with Becker's July 14 to give advice to early career gastroenterologists.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What advice would you give to gastroenterologists just starting out in their career?

Dr. Michael Monzel: One of the things I find with some of the individuals just starting in practice now is that there may be a lack of patience and a sense that things aren't going to wrap up to being necessarily very busy or as busy as you want them to be in the first six to 12 months you're at a practice. Be patient [because] it is going to take a few years. The volume will come, assuming that the product you're providing is quality and not bad. It's just a matter of being patient to some degree.

Be vocal and ask questions to senior members of the practice, especially if you feel like you're being abused in some way in terms of not being treated as an equal person in the practice or being asked to do more work than you feel like you should be doing.